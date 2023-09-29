India close to laying down major road project in Ladakh for alternative route to LAC

India is all set to wrap up a major road project that will help the Army gain an alternative route to the critical outpost near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a report in Hindustan Times said Friday, quoting top officials. The road will connect the country’s northernmost military base Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) and will provide ease of movement of weapons, logistics and soldiers, the report said.
The new road, which is not visible from across the LAC is expected to be less vulnerable to any attack launched from across the border. The road is expected to be finished by the end of November this year and will aid with important military movement.
An official said that the road will be ready by November-end to support critical military movement and should be fully blacktopped within one year, the report added. A crew of more than 2,000 people is working to finish the roadwork. The road, which is now in its final stage of construction, stretches from Sasoma in the Nubra Valley to DBO near the Karakoram Pass and is 130 kms long.
The Border Roads Organisation(BRO) is expected to finish one stretch of glacial area and a bridge will be constructed on the Shyok river, the publication said.
The latest technology is being used to remove any construction issues that might crop up and the roads have been earmarked under Hardness Index-III, which is the top most category by the BRO for tough projects, the report said.
The currently existing road of Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi (DS-DBO) road, a 225 km long stretch, runs near the LAC.
Former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd), told HT that ‘Sub Sector North’, which consists of Karakoram Pass, Depsang plains and the DBO landing ground, is a strategically important area.
“The DS-DBO road leading to this area runs close and parallel to the LAC for much of its length north of Galwan. It could be interdicted during operations, cutting off support to troops in this sector. An alternative route via Nubra Valley and over Saser La provides a safer road that cannot be easily interfered with. Constructing a road over the glaciated region of Saser La was a huge challenge and BRO should be complimented for overcoming this,” Hooda was quoted as saying.
The BRO has so far finished almost 300 crucial projects during the last three years costing Rs 8,000 crore.
The Arm's major push for important road projects in the Ladakh sector comes amid the backdrop of border tension between India and China even as the miliatry has been constantly holding talks to resolve the border dispute.