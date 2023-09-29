India close to laying down major road project in Ladakh for alternative route to LAC

An official said that the road will be ready by November-end to support critical military movement and should be fully blacktopped within one year, the report added. A crew of more than 2,000 people is working to finish the roadwork. The road, which is now in its final stage of construction, stretches from Sasoma in the Nubra Valley to DBO near the Karakoram Pass and is 130 kms long.

The Border Roads Organisation(BRO) is expected to finish one stretch of glacial area and a bridge will be constructed on the Shyok river, the publication said.

The latest technology is being used to remove any construction issues that might crop up and the roads have been earmarked under Hardness Index-III, which is the top most category by the BRO for tough projects, the report said.

The currently existing road of Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi (DS-DBO) road, a 225 km long stretch, runs near the LAC.