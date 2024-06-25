India committed to develop latest tech in sugar sector: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that India is committed to actively collaborating with ISO (International Sugar Organisation) member countries on developing cutting-edge technologies and sharing expertise in the sugar and biofuel sector.

Addressing a gathering at the 64th International Sugar Organisation (ISO) Council Meeting in the national capital, the minister said that sugar production is expected to be good this year depending upon the rains.

"Sharing best practices and fostering research collaboration across nations is vital. Let us work together to develop high-yielding, disease-resistant sugarcane varieties, explore innovative uses for sugarcane, and promote sustainable practices throughout the value chain," Joshi said.