India committed to ensure conducive habitat for elephants: PM Modi

In a post to mark the World Elephant Day, Modi said on X that it is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 04:44 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed India's commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat.

In a post to mark the World Elephant Day, Modi said on X that it is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants.

He added, "At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is linked to our culture and history, too. And it's gladdening that over the last few years, their numbers have been on the rise."

Published 12 August 2024, 04:44 IST
