India extends policy to monitor laptop imports till December 31

The government said at the time the data would be used for monitoring imports.
Reuters
24 September 2024

New Delhi: India has extended a policy to monitor the import of laptops and tablets by three months till Dec. 31, according to a government notice on Tuesday.

The country launched an "import management system" in November 2023, which required companies to register with the government the quantity and the value of their laptop and tablet imports.

The government said at the time the data would be used for monitoring imports. The system was due to expire this month.

24 September 2024
