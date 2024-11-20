Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Guyana ink five pacts; resolve to expand ties in diverse areas

The two sides inked five agreements that will provide for cooperation in a range of sectors such as hydrocarbons, healthcare, culture and agriculture.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 17:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 17:04 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiGuyana

Follow us on :

Follow Us