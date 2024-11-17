Home
India has stepped out of its comfort zone, embracing innovation to create new pathways for progress: PM Modi

'A confident India has embarked on a new journey today. The goal is clear - to build a Viksit Bharat,' he said, amid chants of 'Modi-Modi' from the crowd.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 18:16 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 18:16 IST
