India holds meetings with Tanzania, Zimbabwe to bolster collaboration in water resource management

New Delhi: India held high-level meetings with Tanzania and Zimbabwe to enhance collaboration in water resource management and development, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said.

During his interaction with the delegation from Zimbabwe, led by Deputy Minister V P Haritatos, at the ongoing National Water Week-2024 here, Paatil said discussions were held on strengthening water management and driving agricultural reforms in the southern African country.

"Haritatos emphasised the importance of enhancing Indian investments in Zimbabwe’s water sector, highlighting the pivotal role Indian companies like WAPCOS can play," Paatil said in a post.