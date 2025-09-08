<p>New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday said India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel </a>have inked a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) which would help promote investments between the two countries.</p>.<p>"The Government of India and the Government of the State of Israel sign Bilateral Investment Agreement # BIT in New Delhi, today," the finance ministry said in a post on X. The pact was inked by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich.<strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-working-on-comprehensive-package-to-support-exporters-hit-by-us-tariffs-nirmala-sitharaman-3717082">Govt working on comprehensive package to support exporters hit by US tariffs: Nirmala Sitharaman</a></strong></p>.Govt working on comprehensive package to support exporters hit by US tariffs: Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>During April 2000 and June 2025, India has received $ 337.77 million foreign direct investment (FDI) from Israel. Signing of the pact is important as both countries are also negotiating a free trade pact. </p>