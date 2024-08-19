India, Japan to hold 2+2 talks tomorrow to strengthen strategic ties

Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will host Minoru and Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa for the third edition of the 2+2 talks almost two years after the last one was held in September 2022 in Japan.

The top level discussions between the two strategic partners comes at a time when the Indo-Pacific is in a volatile situation due to the ongoing West Asian conflict and China expanding its military footprint in the Indian Ocean region, much to the discomfort of its Asian neighbours.

“A strengthened India-Japan defence partnership is vital for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific in the prevailing global environment,” the spokesperson said in a statement with an oblique reference to China.

Officials say defence has emerged as one of the most important pillars between New Delhi and Tokyo based on the “shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law.”

The two sides may also sign a deal on the supply of a Japanese radar for Indian warships, according to a report in Nikkei Asia earlier this week. If the deal materialises, it will be only the second time Japan will export military equipment to another country after a radar system they provided to the Philippines last year.

The India-Japan talks will be followed by the Malabar naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal involving the Quad countries in October. The 28th edition of the maritime drill will focus on advanced anti-submarine warfare.