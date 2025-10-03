India may procure additional batches of S-400 air defence systems

<p>New Delhi: India is looking at procuring additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia as the weapons proved to be very effective during Operation Sindoor, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the proposed procurement may figure in talks between New Delhi and Moscow when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India in December.</p>.<p>In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).</p>.<p>Three squadrons have already been delivered.</p>.'Manohar Kahaniya': Destroyed 11-12 Pakistan aircraft during Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief.<p>Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not give a direct reply when asked at a press conference if India was looking at buying additional batches of the weapon system.</p>.<p>"Obviously, that has done good. So, there's a requirement to have more such (systems); there is no limit to numbers that you can buy. Again, I'm keeping quiet on what the plan (is) whether we want to buy more, how much etc," he said.</p>.<p>"It has proved to be a good weapon system. We have our own system also being developed. So we will take a call on that," he said.</p>.<p>The S-400 systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.</p>.<p>The people cited above said India may also look at procuring the S-500 missile system as well.</p>