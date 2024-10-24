Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India needs a place in UN Security Council: Lord Rami Ranger

Interacting with PTI Videos on the sidelines of an event here, Lord Rami Ranger also said fighting has to become a thing of the past, and if one wants to progress, one has to be "peace-loving".
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 03:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 03:12 IST
India NewsUNSCUnited Nations Security CouncilUnited Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us