Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates | Kharge family following Siddaramaiah's footsteps by returning illegally allotted land: Shehzad Poonawalla

Hello readers. The Centre has revoked President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, paving way to form government. The union territory is getting an Assembly after five years of its existence. Many leaders have proposed that the new government should demand restoration of statehood. Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took a jibe at Kharge saying the family is following Siddaramaiah's footsteps by returning illegally allotted land to them under KIADB the aerospace park land which was meant for SC entrepreneurs. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 03:00 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:2314 Oct 2024

Centre revokes President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, paves way to form govt

08:2314 Oct 2024

Congress trying to join hands for their vote bank politics with people who are anti-social, anti-national: Pralhad Joshi

08:2314 Oct 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on unfair devolution of taxes by Centre

08:2314 Oct 2024

New Jammu and Kashmir govt's first task should be to demand restoration of statehood: P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the first task before the new Jammu and Kashmir government should be to demand restoration of statehood and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties should support it.

Read more

08:2314 Oct 2024

Centre revokes President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, paves way to form govt

The President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on Sunday, paving way for the formation of government and appointing Chief Minister in the union territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs notified the order signed by President Droupadi Murmu at 10:27 pm. The union territory, which came into being in August 2019 after a bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, is getting an Assembly after five years of its existence.

Read more

08:2314 Oct 2024

Congress trying to join hands for their vote bank politics with people who are anti-social, anti-national: Pralhad Joshi

08:2314 Oct 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on unfair devolution of taxes by Centre

"From our Government side Chief minister said on it and our Government will fight for it. Many states in south India are not getting their share. CM Siddaramaiah has also argued about it. We will raise this issue in Parliament," Kharge said.

08:2314 Oct 2024

Kharge family following Siddaramaiah's footsteps by returning illegally allotted land under KIADB: Shehzad Poonawalla

Published 14 October 2024, 03:00 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressWest BengalRahul GandhiAAPDelhiUttar PradeshKarnatakaJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiTMCMallikarjun KhargeArvind KejriwalAtishi

Follow us on :

Follow Us