India Political Updates | Kharge family following Siddaramaiah's footsteps by returning illegally allotted land: Shehzad Poonawalla

Hello readers. The Centre has revoked President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, paving way to form government. The union territory is getting an Assembly after five years of its existence. Many leaders have proposed that the new government should demand restoration of statehood. Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took a jibe at Kharge saying the family is following Siddaramaiah's footsteps by returning illegally allotted land to them under KIADB the aerospace park land which was meant for SC entrepreneurs. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH!