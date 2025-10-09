<p>By 2028, India's economy is expected to rank third, and the UK is well-positioned to support it along the way, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday. </p><p>Speaking during a press conference here, he said he was confident that the hostages, the civilian population in Gaza, and the entire world would receive relief from US President Donald Trump's Israel-Hamas peace plan.</p><p>He added that the two nations are strengthening the UK-India Technology Security Initiative and that the trade agreement between India and the UK is a springboard to increase British leadership in fields including technology, life sciences, renewable energy, and more. </p><p>The British PM, who arrived in India on Wednesday, said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the war between Russia and Ukraine, examined the results that both nations desired, and concentrated on putting a stop to it.</p>.Donald Trump’s war on the left: Inside the plan to investigate liberal groups.<p>On President Trump's Gaza peace plan, Starmer said the deal was a real breakthrough.</p>.<p>"This will come as a profound relief for the hostages and their families and civilian population in Gaza, and for the whole world. We will now work with our partners to ensure that this deal is implemented in full and without delay," he said.</p>