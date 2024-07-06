Home
LIVE
India Political Updates: BSP workers protest over K Armstrong's murder demanding arrest of accused

Hello readers! Track latest political updates across India, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 02:45 IST

Highlights
02:3206 Jul 2024

BSP workers protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where K Armstrong's body has been kept in mortuary for autopsy

The party supporters are demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, in Chennai. Police are searching for the accused.

02:4506 Jul 2024

Anyone who created the chaos would not be spared, says Surajpal also known as 'Bhole Baba'

02:1606 Jul 2024

Political slugfest over Hathras continues day after Rahul Gandhi's visit

02:1606 Jul 2024

Punjab CM Mann asks people to vote for AAP; slams BJP, Congress candidates for Jalandhar West bypoll

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked voters of the Jalandhar West assembly segment to vote for AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat even as he slammed the Congress and BJP nominees.

(PTI)

02:1606 Jul 2024

Odisha Assembly to start from July 22

