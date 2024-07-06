India Political Updates: BSP workers protest over K Armstrong's murder demanding arrest of accused
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 02:45 IST
BSP workers protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where K Armstrong's body has been kept in mortuary for autopsy
Anyone who created the chaos would not be spared, says Surajpal also known as 'Bhole Baba'
Political slugfest over Hathras continues day after Rahul Gandhi's visit
The party supporters are demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, in Chennai. Police are searching for the accused.
Punjab CM Mann asks people to vote for AAP; slams BJP, Congress candidates for Jalandhar West bypoll
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked voters of the Jalandhar West assembly segment to vote for AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat even as he slammed the Congress and BJP nominees.
(PTI)
Odisha Assembly to start from July 22
Published 06 July 2024, 02:42 IST