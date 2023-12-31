India Political Updates: Double-engine govt will ensure Rajasthan's rapid development, says BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal
Last Updated 31 December 2023, 03:35 IST
2024 is year of reckoning for NDA and I.N.D.I.A
The state government has worked to give shape to various resolutions in view of 'strong Uttarakhand': CM Dhami
Double engine government is formed in Rajasthan, development will happen rapidly now: BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal
High-octane polls lined up in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 while Chandrababu Naidu's arrest topped 2023
High-octane electoral battles in Andhra Pradesh are the much-awaited events of 2024 while the bygone 12 months of 2023 saw their fair share of dramatic developments such as former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's early morning arrest in a multi-crore rupees 'scam'.
2024 is year of reckoning for NDA and I.N.D.I.A
For a country that has a huge appetite for politics and cricket, the line-up for the next 12 months looks promising. Elections are scheduled in seven states and the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The state government has worked to give shape to various resolutions in view of 'strong Uttarakhand': CM Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the year 2023 has been an important time in the development journey of Uttarakhand. The state government has worked to give concrete shape to various resolutions in view of 'Strong Uttarakhand'. Through the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, we signed MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore more than our set target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Through this investment conference, a new chapter of development has started in the state: CMO
Double engine government is formed in Rajasthan, development will happen rapidly now: BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal
(Published 31 December 2023, 02:46 IST)