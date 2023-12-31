India Political Updates: Double-engine govt will ensure Rajasthan's rapid development, says BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the year 2023 has been an important time in the development journey of Uttarakhand. The state government has worked to give concrete shape to various resolutions in view of 'Strong Uttarakhand'. Through the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, we signed MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore more than our set target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Through this investment conference, a new chapter of development has started in the state: CMO