Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Congress has lost moral right to stay in power, says Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur

Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 02:46 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4628 Feb 2024

Those who are Agniveers, after they sacrifice their lives for the country, they are not given the status of martyrs. Why is that: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

02:4628 Feb 2024

The House is getting adjourned without our permission: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur

02:4628 Feb 2024

Currently, the Congress government has lost the moral right to stay in power: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur

02:4628 Feb 2024

"We are not being heard in the Vidhan Sabha. Whenever we demand division during the financial bill, it is not allowed. The House is getting adjourned without our permission. Congress government has lost the moral right to stay in power. The damage that has been done is irreparable..."

(Published 28 February 2024, 02:46 IST)
India News BJP Congress West Bengal Rahul Gandhi AAP Indian Politics Narendra Modi TMC Arvind Kejriwal Rajya Sabha Mamata Banerjee Lok Sabha Elections 2024

