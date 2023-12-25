JOIN US
india

India records 628 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 4,054

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) total fatalities until Monday with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 06:44 IST



New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 628 new Covid-19 cases while the active caseload jumped to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,71,860 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered.

(Published 25 December 2023, 06:44 IST)
