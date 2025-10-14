Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India to resume postal services to US from October 15

The DoP said that it will not levy any additional charges on customers for facilitating DDP (delivered duty paid) and qualified party services.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsIndia PostPostal service

Follow us on :

Follow Us