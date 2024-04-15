India will be hunger-free much before 2047: Akshay Patra co-founder

During the event, he said, “We are happy to share the model, our experiences and work with governments. If the government invites us, we are happy to set up a kitchen and run it for them.” 'I think there is a lot of interest, and we will pursue all these requests that have come and these invitations; if some of them are rectified, we'll be happy to participate and share the Akshay Patra model and our experience for the benefit of children in those countries also,” Dasa said.