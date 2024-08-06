India will have to be very vigilant on border: Former envoy on Bangladesh crisis

"There is a power vacuum right now which is being filled by the army. But... now we have to see... whether this situation and this development will lead to a halt in street protests and return of the students... and a reduction in street violence. That we have to see." "We will also have to see the extent of attacks on Awami League members, members of the government and other supporters. All this will play out and (it needs to be seen) how much the army will be able to manage and control the situation. I think it is clear that there are ... political forces who are using students' grievances as an opportunity to settle political scores," he said.