Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian airlines to operate 25,007 weekly flights in winter schedule

The number of flights is three per cent higher than 24,275 departures per week from 125 airports in the current summer schedule.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 07:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAviation sectorAirlinesDGCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us