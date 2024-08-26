Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian Coast Guard rescues 11 in sea-air operation after merchant ship en route to Port Blair from Kolkata sinks

The Coast Guards jumped to action after MV ITT PUMA, en route to Port Blair from Kolkata, sank 90 nautical miles from the south of Sagar Island.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 03:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Indian Coast Guard has revealed that it has conducted a swift night operation, in which officials were able to save 11 lives through a coordinated sea-air Search and Rescue (SAR) Operation.

The Coast Guards jumped to action after MV ITT PUMA, en route to Port Blair from Kolkata, sank 90 nautical miles from the south of Sagar Island.

Two Indian Coast Guard ships, Sarang and Amogh, along with a CG Dornier aircraft, undertook this operation "in extremely inclement sea conditions", the Indian Coast Guard said, as per ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2024, 03:21 IST
India NewsKolkataIndian Coast GuardPort Blair

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT