Indian eyedrop maker recalls products made for CVS, Walmart

By Anna Edney

Kilitch Healthcare India Ltd. recalled 27 types of eyedrops sold in US stores nationwide because they may be unsafe, US regulators said.

The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers last month not to purchase or use store-brand eyedrops from Walmart Inc., CVS Health Corp., Target Corp. and other companies “due to risk of eye infection,” without naming Kilitch as the manufacturer. Bloomberg reported Nov. 10 that Kilitch made the eyedrops in an unsanitary factory in India where some workers went barefoot and others fabricated test results that gave the appearance of product safety.