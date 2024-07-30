Indian lawyer struck off UK solicitors’ register for ‘sham marriages’ conviction

According to the order filed with the UK's Law Society, Chellam was admitted to the UK’s Roll of Solicitors in February 2013 through the Qualified Lawyers Transfer Test (QLTT) route as he was already a Legal Advocate in India. In 2015, he is said to have “self-reported” and confirmed that he had been charged with criminal offences under the UK’s immigration legislation and that he was contesting those charges.