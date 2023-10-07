Indian Matchmaking 2.0: Mumbai woman 'forced' to marry pot to prevent husband's death, post goes viral on Reddit

“This is just absurd and discussions about this everyday in the house are just mentally disturbing. Any advice? Is this even true? I have made up my mind to stand my ground. But any advice on how to make this easier will help,” she wrote.

She's seeking advise on Reddit and asking fellow users for suggestions on what can be done about the situation. Many have come forward to her rescue.

“Tell them if you have to marry a pot, they’re gonna need to pay for professional photographs that will then be shown to all the guests at the actual wedding. Also threaten to post everything on social media as a joke – “my first husband” and the pot has to be present for your actual kanyadan. Basically whatever they want you to do, you take it a step ahead and make a spectacular joke,” a user suggested.

Another chipped, “I was made to marry and divorce a pot on the same day. Pushed it with my own two hands. The way it fell and cracked is still etched in my brain. It was an arranged marriage. Even though it was just for seconds, I grew close to it. Miss you, Mr Pot. I feel like I need an episode on some trauma documentary.”