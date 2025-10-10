Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian monks to carry Buddhist relics to Russia’s Kalmykia Republic for exposition

The relics, now housed at the National Museum, will be received by the Head of the Buddhists of Kalmykia, which has a predominantly Buddhist population.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 17:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 17:14 IST
India NewsRussiaBuddhist

Follow us on :

Follow Us