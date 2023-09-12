Home
Indian national arrested for carrying illegal banknotes in Nepal

Rajesh Kumar Shah, a permanent of Bihar, was arrested at Rajadevi Temple in Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City on charges of carrying illegal bank notes amounting to Rs. 20.5 Lakh.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 19:48 IST

An Indian national was arrested on Monday for carrying 20.5 lakh Nepalese rupees without any supporting documents in Nepal's Janakpur, police said.

Rajesh Kumar Shah, a permanent of Bihar, was arrested at Rajadevi Temple in Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City on charges of carrying illegal bank notes amounting to Rs. 20.5 Lakh.

"Rajesh Shah was arrested after Rs 20.5 lakh was found in his possession and he could not explain what was it for," police said.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter taking him into custody.

(Published 11 September 2023, 19:48 IST)
