Indian national awaiting deportation dies in US hospital

Washington: An Indian national awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry into the United States has died at a hospital in Atlanta, federal authorities said Wednesday.

The Indian Consulate in New York has been notified about the death of Jaspal Singh, 57, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said, adding that his next of kin have also been notified about it.

Singh died at a hospital in Atlanta on April 15. An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death, ICE said.

Singh, an Indian citizen, first entered the US legally on October 25, 1992. On January 21, 1998, an immigration judge ordered Singh’s removal from the US, and on an unknown date, Singh returned to India voluntarily.