<p>Toronto: An Indian-origin cab driver who picked up a couple, including a pregnant woman, as passengers, delivered three people safely to a hospital on a cold winter night, with the female giving birth on board, local media reported.</p><p>Hardeep Singh Toor, a Calgary taxi driver, answered a late-night dispatch call last Saturday for what he was told was an urgent ride to a hospital, which turned out to be a couple racing against time for the birth of their child, Global News reported on Wednesday.</p><p>"It was a pregnant lady, and her companion was helping her get in (the cab). She was in pain," CTV quoted Toor as saying on Thursday.</p><p>Toor realised the urgency of the situation as soon as he saw the couple in distress.</p><p>"My thought was I should call an ambulance ... but looking at the weather, I thought maybe it's not the right call," he told CTV.</p><p>"Her body language was telling me she did not have the time. … I decided to drive," he added.</p><p>Toor recalls the drive to the hospital as the longest 30 minutes, marked by kicking and shouting in the back seat, with red lights testing his nerves at regular intervals.</p><p>With temperatures around –23°C, stormy weather and slippery roads, Toor said his only focus was getting them to the hospital as quickly and safely as possible, Global News reported.</p><p>Just blocks away from the hospital, Peter Lougheed Centre, Toor noticed that the kicking and screaming had stopped in the backseat.</p><p>The baby was born in the back seat with the building already in sight.</p><p>"I did not stop. … I was thinking I should get there as soon as possible to get them (to medical attention)," Toor said.</p><p>As soon as they reached the hospital, the staff rushed to help the couple and the newborn baby.</p><p>"When I got there and saw the staff running to the car, I stepped out—I let them do whatever they needed," Toor added.</p><p>He said that the staff informed him that the mother and baby were doing well.</p><p>"It's my first experience getting two people in and three people out," said Toor, who has driven cabs for four years. He called it a "proud moment."</p>