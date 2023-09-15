Jaahnavi Kandula death: Indian-origin lawmakers urge Seattle Police to expedite probe

“Jaahnavi Kandula’s death was a horrible tragedy, and the scale of her loss should not be diminished or mocked by anyone,” Krishnamoorthi said in response to the recording of a Seattle Police officer laughing about the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian graduate student who was killed by a police car travelling at 74 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.