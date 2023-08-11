IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act set to be replaced as Centre floats three new bills

The Narendra Modi Government on Friday introduced three Bills to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act, making way for provision for community service as punishment, use of technology and forensic sciences in investigation, service of summons through electronic mode, and admissibility of electronic and digital record as evidence.
The Indian Penal Code will be repealed and replaced with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 while the Code of Criminal Procedure Code will be replaced by Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The Evidence Act will make way for Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 when it is passed by the Parliament.
The three Bills were introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. The Bills were not initially listed for introduction but were brought through a supplementary list.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, which will replace the IPC, is aimed at streamlining provisions relating to offences and penalties.
For the first time, it proposes community service as one of the punishments for petty offences. The offences against women and children, murder, and offences against the State have been given precedence. The various offences have been made gender neutral, the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said.
“In order to deal effectively with the problem of organised crimes and terrorist activities, new offences of terrorist acts and organised crime have been added in the Bill with deterrent punishments. A new offence on acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist activities or endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India has also been added. The fines and punishment for various offences have also been suitably enhanced,” it said.
The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita provides for the use of technology and forensic sciences in the investigation of crime and furnishing and lodging of information, service of summons, etc., through electronic communication.
“Specific time-lines have been prescribed for time bound investigation, trial and pronouncement of judgements. Citizen centric approach has been adopted for the supply of a copy of first information report to the victim and to inform them about the progress of investigation, including by digital means,” according to the Bill.
“In cases where the punishment is seven years or more, the victim shall be given an opportunity of being heard before withdrawal of the case by the Government. Summary trial has been made mandatory for petty and less serious cases. The accused persons may be examined through electronic means, like video conferencing,” it said.
The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill provides for admissibility of an electronic or digital record as evidence and it shall have the same legal effect, validity and enforceability as paper record.