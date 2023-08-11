IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act set to be replaced as Centre floats three new bills

The Narendra Modi Government on Friday introduced three Bills to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act, making way for provision for community service as punishment, use of technology and forensic sciences in investigation, service of summons through electronic mode, and admissibility of electronic and digital record as evidence.

The Indian Penal Code will be repealed and replaced with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 while the Code of Criminal Procedure Code will be replaced by Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The Evidence Act will make way for Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 when it is passed by the Parliament.

The three Bills were introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. The Bills were not initially listed for introduction but were brought through a supplementary list.