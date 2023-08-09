Parliament Live: Why did Congress give several projects to Adani Group? asks Smriti Irani
Lok Sabha witnessed scathing exchange and ruckus broke as NDA and I.N.D.I.A MPs sparred during the no-confidence motion. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Modi government "murderer" of Mother India, while Union Minister Smriti Irani dared the Gandhi family to reveal how they decided to divide Kashmir. Track latest developments from the Monsoon Session of Parliament only with DH!
Why did Congress give several projects to Adani Group during their reign? asks Irani
07:4509 Aug 2023
Neither will Article 370 be reinstated, nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits be spared, says Irani
07:3809 Aug 2023
Irani dares Rahul Gandhi to respond to how Gandhi family divided Kashmir
07:2309 Aug 2023
'You are not India because you define corruption in India, you define incompetence in India,' Irani's sharp reply to Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
07:2309 Aug 2023
Union Minister Smriti Irani condemns Rahul Gandhi's 'India killed in Manipur' remark.
06:5409 Aug 2023
Last time, perhaps I caused you trouble because I focused on Adani, Rahul tells Om Birla
06:4109 Aug 2023
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses Lok Sabha amid no-confidence motion debate.
08:1309 Aug 2023
With this, Smriti Irani ends her speech in Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion.
08:1109 Aug 2023
'They have no neeti ot niyat,' Irani takes a dig at Congress.
08:0809 Aug 2023
In Amethi, the Congress did not give toilets to 70% of the people. PM Modi gave the people of Amethi new schools, says Irani.
08:0509 Aug 2023
Why did Congress give several projects to Adani Group during their reign? asks Irani
Irani further says that tribals protested but still the Congress have projects to Adani.
07:5909 Aug 2023
Attacking the Congress over China links, Irani asks, "Why is the party backing NewsClick?"
07:5609 Aug 2023
Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss while leaving Lok Sabha where female MPs are being seated, says Irani.
This shows the mentality of the entire party and how they look at women, she adds.
#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament.… pic.twitter.com/xjEePHKPKN
Irani lists steps taken by the Modi government to ensure women are educated, safe and have social security.
07:5109 Aug 2023
Opposition MPs continue to raise 'Manipur, Manipur' slogans in Lok Sabha.
07:4509 Aug 2023
Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, "Parliamentary Affairs Minsiter Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah and Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh repeatedly said that the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. The Opposition ran away from it, we did not..."
07:4509 Aug 2023
Neither will Article 370 be reinstated, nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits be spared, says Irani
Irani says, "...It was mentioned in the House today that he (Rahul Gandhi) undertook a yatra and gave assurance that they will reinstate Article 370 if it is upto them... I would like to tell the person who has run away from the House that neither will Article 370 be reinstated in the country nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with "Ralib Galib Chalib" be spared."