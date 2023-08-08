Parliament Live: Rahul Gandhi to open no-confidence motion debate for Opposition in Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will move the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 4.

The Bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.