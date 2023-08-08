Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Rahul Gandhi to open no-confidence motion debate for Opposition in Lok Sabha

All eyes will be on Rahul Gandhi today who will return to Parliament to open the no-confidence motion debate for Opposition in Lok Sabha. Track latest Parliament updates only with DH!
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 03:12 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3008 Aug 2023

Rahul Gandhi to open no-confidence motion debate for Opposition in Lok Sabha

02:3008 Aug 2023

Opposition loses but scores a century in Delhi Ordinance Bill voting

03:0808 Aug 2023

List of Business in Rajya Sabha today:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will move the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 4.

The Bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.

03:0608 Aug 2023

A meeting of I.N.D.I.A. parties' floor leaders will be held at 10 am today at LoP Rajya Sabha's Office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.

02:4008 Aug 2023

Parliament is failing the nation

It pains one to see agitating MPs standing symbolically beside the Gandhi statue outside parliament, shouting slogans when they should be inside engaged in dignified debates on matters of national consequence. Ugly scenes in parliament and continued disruption in both Houses revolt against our constant claims to being the largest democracy. Size is irrelevant as it is substance that matters.

Read more

02:3008 Aug 2023

Rahul Gandhi to open no-confidence motion debate for Opposition in Lok Sabha

02:3008 Aug 2023

Opposition loses but scores a century in Delhi Ordinance Bill voting

Opposition on Monday pooled all its resources to score a century in Rajya Sabha during the voting on the Bill to replace an ordinance when it brought three ailing MPs, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Opposition could have scored 103 votes, with the support of BRS that is not part of the I.N.D.I.A coalition but ended with 102 votes, which the Chair said was subject to correction after a final count later. Government voted 131 votes.

Read more

(Published 08 August 2023, 02:38 IST)
BJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaNo Confidence Motion

Follow us on

Follow