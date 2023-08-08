Parliament Live: Rahul Gandhi to open no-confidence motion debate for Opposition in Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will move the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 4.
The Bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.
It pains one to see agitating MPs standing symbolically beside the Gandhi statue outside parliament, shouting slogans when they should be inside engaged in dignified debates on matters of national consequence. Ugly scenes in parliament and continued disruption in both Houses revolt against our constant claims to being the largest democracy. Size is irrelevant as it is substance that matters.
Opposition on Monday pooled all its resources to score a century in Rajya Sabha during the voting on the Bill to replace an ordinance when it brought three ailing MPs, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The Opposition could have scored 103 votes, with the support of BRS that is not part of the I.N.D.I.A coalition but ended with 102 votes, which the Chair said was subject to correction after a final count later. Government voted 131 votes.