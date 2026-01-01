<p>New Delhi: India’s first bullet train is set to become operational on August 15, 2027, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Thursday.<br><br>“On Independence Day 2027, people will be able to buy a ticket for India’s first bullet train,” Vaishnaw said, underlining the symbolic importance of the launch date.<br><br></p>.Vande Bharat express can now run from Bengaluru to Mangaluru: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>The first stretch Surat–Bilimora in the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, will be operational in the first phase. The 47-km Surat–Bilimora stretch, where major civil works and track-bed preparation have been completed, paving the way for early operations.<br><br></p>.<p>The 508 km long Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor passes through Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Maharashtra. Of the total alignment, around 352 km lies in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, while 156 km is in Maharashtra. The entire stretch will be operational in phases as works are completed.<br><br>Data shared by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd shows that more than 85 percent of the corridor is being built on elevated viaducts, a design aimed at minimising land acquisition and improving safety. Over 326 km of elevated structures have already been completed, while 17 of the 25 planned river bridges are in place.<br><br>Once fully operational, the line will connect key economic and industrial hubs such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Thane and Mumbai.<br></p>