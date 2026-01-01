Menu
India's first bullet train to commence operations on August 15, 2027

“On Independence Day 2027, people will be able to buy a ticket for India’s first bullet train,” Vaishnaw said, underlining the symbolic importance of the launch date.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 16:21 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsRailwaysAshwini VaishnawBullet Train

