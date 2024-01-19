India's go-to 'chai' is world's second best non-alcoholic beverage, mango lassi is third

'Masala Chai' is the second best non-alcoholic beverage in the world, you read it right, 'Chai', one of the most beloved beverages in India is also liked all over the world. Whether at work, at roadside stalls, or with friends or family at home, a cup of 'Chai' has never been said a no.
A popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has released a list as part of awards for 2023-24, one such list is for 'Best non-alcoholic beverage in the world', noted 'Masala Chai' is second on the list.
Mexico's Aguas Frescas, made of fruits, cucumbers, flowers, seeds, and cereals with sugar and water is ranked first while India's mango lassi occupied the third position.
'Chai' masala, as per TasteAtlas, is an "aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix—which typically includes cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns."
TasteAtlas before had named 'Basmati' from India the best rice in the world. It also explained what makes this specific rice variety stand out, "Once cooked, the (basmati) grains remain individual and don't stick to each other, which allows curry and similar stew and sauces to coat every grain. The longer the grain, the better the rice, and the best basmati grains have a slightly golden hue."