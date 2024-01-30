India’s greater capability, own interest warrant helping in difficult situations: EAM S Jaishankar

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India's greater capability, its own interest and reputation today warrant that it actually help in difficult situations, in reference to the Indian Navy's deployment of warships in the Red Sea region to deal with attacks on merchant navy vessels.

The Indian Navy has deployed 10 of its ships in the region, Jaishankar said responding to a question during an interaction with students at the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai.

"India's greater capability, our own interest and our reputation today warrant that we actually help out in difficult situations," he said.

Jaishankar said there is a problem of piracy as well as drone attacks on merchant navy ships in the Red Sea region.

"We will not be considered a responsible country if bad things are happening around our neighbourhood and we say I have got nothing to do with this. When you are in trouble, the neighbourhood will say the same," he said.

Jaishankar said that in the last 10 years, India has developed a very powerful narrative and pointed to the naval deployment in the Red Sea region.

In this context, he also referred to India's response to earthquakes in Turkiye and its assistance to various other countries, including providing vaccines during Covid-19.

"It wasn't just a vaccine. We actually sent out doctors, including military doctors, to many countries in the Indian Ocean (during the Covid-19 pandemic), so that is where I make the connection with Ramayana," he said.