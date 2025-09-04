Menu
India's infant mortality rate touches low of 25, down from 40 in 2013

IMR is a key public health indicator defined as number of deaths of children per 1,000 live births under one year -- the lower the number the better the health accessibility.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 09:11 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 09:11 IST
