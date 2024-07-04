India's solar output grows at slowest pace in six years in first half of 2024

Solar power generation in the third-largest producer of electricity from the sun rose to 63.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the first half of 2024, the data showed, up 14.7 per cent compared with the same period last year and 18.5 per cent in the calendar year 2023.

The world's fastest growing major economy has prioritised coal to address a surge in power demand in recent years, with coal-fired power output last year outpacing renewable energy output for the first time since the Paris accord in 2015.

The south Asian nation's fuel use patterns since emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic have largely been in line with trends in the region, with Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Bangladesh all firing up coal for generating inexpensive power.

The share of the fossil fuel in power output rose to 77.1 per cent in the first half of 2024, compared with 76.6 per cent in the same period last year, putting it on track to rise for the fourth straight year.