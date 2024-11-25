Home
Inoperative EPF accounts rise to 5 fold worth Rs 8,505.23 crore in six years

As many as 21,55,387 inoperative accounts with Rs 8,505.23 crore were detected in 2023-24 as against 6,91,774 inoperative accounts with Rs 1,638.37 crore in 2018-19.
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 12:41 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 12:41 IST
