International Tiger Day 2024: Top 5 Wildlife reserves to explore

On International Tiger Day 2024, here are five exceptional tiger reserves worldwide that offer thrilling wildlife encounters and a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in breathtaking landscapes. These destinations are perfect for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 05:51 IST

Ranthambore National Park: This renowned park has one of the highest tiger densities in India. Wildlife enthusiasts can experience thrilling jeep safaris through the park, keeping an eye out for leopards, sloth bears, and a stunning variety of birdlife. The buffer zone stays open, while the core zones close during the monsoon period.

Credit: PTI

Jim Corbett National Park: One of India's oldest national parks, features a diverse landscape brimming with wildlife. Besides tigers, you can see herds of elephants, embark on thrilling elephant safaris during specific seasons, or trek through dense forests on nature trails.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

The Sundarbans: Set out on a boat safari through the world's largest mangrove forest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. One can experience the unique ecosystem where tigers thrive amidst a dense network of waterways.

Credit: Instagram/@soham.wildlifetales

Chitwan National Park: This park provides a diverse wildlife experience. Besides spotting tigers, you can observe rhinos and elephants in their natural habitat. Explore the park on jeep safaris, or choose an elephant-back safari or an exciting canoe ride for a truly unique adventure.

Credit: Instagram/@himalayantrekkers

Royal Manas National Park: Known as the "Conservation Showpiece of the Kingdom," Royal Manas National Park features a rich tapestry of biodiversity, including tigers, elephants, golden langurs, and numerous bird species amidst the stunning Himalayan foothills. Several eco-lodges and boutique hotels cater to tourists, ensuring a comfortable stay while prioritizing responsible tourism practices. Although monsoon rains may occur, Royal Manas National Park generally remains open year-round, though road conditions can be affected.

Credit: X/@theGEF

Published 29 July 2024, 05:51 IST
