Yoga Day Live | PM Modi joins selfie session at Dal Lake after yoga practice
Hello readers. Today is International Yoga Day, an event that is being celebrated across India and in many countries across the world. In India, PM Modi is leading the celebrations from Srinagar. Track all the latest updates from Yoga Day, right here with DH.
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 04:09 IST
Highlights
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday appealed to citizens to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.
Speaking at an event in the Marine Drive area here to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, Shinde said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev have popularised yoga worldwide”.
“Citizens must make yoga an integral part of their daily lives. Everyone must practise it daily, and not just one day,” he said.
Published 21 June 2024, 02:48 IST