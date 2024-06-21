Home
LIVE
Yoga Day Live | PM Modi joins selfie session at Dal Lake after yoga practice

Hello readers. Today is International Yoga Day, an event that is being celebrated across India and in many countries across the world. In India, PM Modi is leading the celebrations from Srinagar. Track all the latest updates from Yoga Day, right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 04:09 IST

Highlights
03:4421 Jun 2024

PM Modi joins selfie session at Dal Lake after yoga practice

03:1921 Jun 2024

'Yoga a powerful agent of global good', says PM Modi

03:1721 Jun 2024

PM Modi leads yoga sessions in Srinagar to mark occasion

04:0921 Jun 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joins yoga session in Ahmedabad

03:4221 Jun 2024

People must make yoga integral part of daily lives, says Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday appealed to citizens to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.

Speaking at an event in the Marine Drive area here to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, Shinde said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev have popularised yoga worldwide”.

“Citizens must make yoga an integral part of their daily lives. Everyone must practise it daily, and not just one day,” he said. (PTI)

03:4021 Jun 2024

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav joins yoga session to mark occasion

03:3321 Jun 2024

Bengal Guv C V Ananda Bose takes part in yoga session in Kolkata

