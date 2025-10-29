Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Is bursting firecrackers essential part of religion?' ex-SC Judge A S Oka wonders

The judge said that while those who can afford, may protect themselves by keeping an air purifier, the luxury is not available to all.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 15:34 IST
India NewsFireworks

Follow us on :

Follow Us