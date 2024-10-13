Home
Israel PM Netanyahu condoles Ratan Tata's death; calls him 'proud son of India'

In a post on X addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu highlighted Ratan Tata's contributions to fostering Israel-India ties.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 03:59 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 03:59 IST
