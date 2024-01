The Pakistan High Commission on Saturday said it has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team and its support staff for travelling to Islamabad for the world group play-off matches.

The matches are scheduled to be held in Islamabad on February 3 and 4.

"Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group-one playoff tie between Pakistan and India," the mission said.