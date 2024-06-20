It is said PM stopped Ukraine-Russia war but he is unable to stop exam paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the government over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a govt like this.

Addressing a press conference here, he also said educational institutions are being captured by the RSS and the BJP and paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

"It was being said Prime Minister Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia War and Israel-Gaza war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn't want to," Gandhi said.

He claimed that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks.