IT stands for 'India Tomorrow', target is to develop India into 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: Anurag Thakur

Referring to the various scams during the UPA regime, he said because we have a short memory, sometimes we forget especially those aged between 18 and 22, they were only eight and 10 years old then. "They are not aware of 2G scam or CWG scam... They didn't know about AgustaWestland, Coal scam and all that..."

"It is our duty to remind them that between 2009 to 2014, there were so many scams in this country that by 2014 it looked like the growth (of the country) was stagnant, inflation was high and policy paralysis was hitting the country hard and we were looking at an option," he said.