It's BJP's Om Birla vs Congress' K Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker post

New Delhi: BJP's Om Birla will fight it out with Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post after efforts to reach a consensus between the government and the opposition failed on Tuesday.

The voting will take place on Wednesday.

Both Birla and Suresh filed their nominations as NDA and I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates, respectively.

Birla served as Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha as well and if he wins, he would be the first person to get the post for the second term in 25 years. Before filing his nomination, Birla also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has returned to the Lok Sabha for the third time from Kota in Rajasthan, Suresh, an eight-time MP from Kerala, said it is not about winning or losing, but about a convention that Speaker will be of ruling party and deputy speaker will be of opposition.

"Last two Lok Sabhas, they denied us deputy speaker's post because they said you are not recognised as the opposition. Now we are recognised as the opposition, deputy speaker post is our right. But they are not ready to give us. Till 11 50 we were waiting for reply from the government's side, but they did not give any reply," Suresh told reporters.