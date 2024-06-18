Home
Jaipur airport receives bomb threat

Police and CISF searched the premises after the airport management received a bomb threat via email.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 13:09 IST
Jaipur: Security agencies on Tuesday jointly conducted a thorough investigation at Jaipur airport after it received a bomb threat.

Police and CISF searched the premises after the airport management received a bomb threat via email.

"The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious has been found so far," the police said.

The airport authorities received similar threats in April.

Earlier in the day, a private college also got a bomb blast threat which turned out to be a hoax.

Published 18 June 2024, 13:09 IST
