Jaishankar in UAE for bilateral talks, first stop at BAPS Hindu temple

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday arrived here to hold wide-ranging talks with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Jaishankar visited the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi before the meeting with Al Nahyan, where the two leaders are expected to deliberate on the overall situation in Gaza besides bilateral relations.

“Blessed to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A visible symbol of India-UAE friendship, it radiates a positive message to the world and is a true cultural bridge between our two countries,” Jaishankar posted on X soon after the visit to the temple inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 this year.

At the temple, the Minister interacted with the monks of BAPS, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sansthan, the organisation that built the temple on the land donated by UAE.