Jaishankar to represent India at SCO summit in Astana

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Astana next week.

The summit, to be held on July 3 and 4, is expected to focus on the regional security situation and ways to boost connectivity and trade.

"The Indian delegation at the SCO summit will be led by external affairs minister S Jaishankar," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.